In HBO's Succession, how the costume design mirrors character arcs of the Roy family

HBO's Succession is a show that thrives in its subtlety and nuances. It takes good 3 episodes to completely be immersed into the hilariously repulsive politics of the Roy family-run media conglomerate and just like the writing, the costume design by Michelle Matland slowly gets under the viewer’s skin and declares itself as enviably flawless.

Unlike Carrie Bradshaw of Sex And The City, Don & Betty Draper of Mad Men and Princess Margaret of The Crown, Succession’s Roy family doesn’t care much for flashy garments. They strictly keep things practical with well-fitted corporate wear in muted tones. Even on the occasion of them stepping out for a charity gala or a yacht holiday, the color palette stays limited to nudes and beige. But it is this exact minimalism where the costuming thrives with sharp fitting of workwear, enviable cuts of men’s suits and the quality of fabrics that even the camera lens can’t ignore.

Succession is not a show about fashion. Expect for maybe a couple of times, style isn’t even acknowledged by the characters. But a lack of acknowledgment should not be mistaken as indifference. While costume design in shows like The Crown and Made In Heaven helps the audience know where the character stands and how they are responding to a given situation; in Succession, the clothing works more as an armor. The character’s outfits are always event-appropriate and sophisticated, all the while hiding their sinister motivations.

Despite being a family-run media empire, the Roy clan has no problem throwing their family members under the bus to further their own careers and all of this is done while looking absolutely pristine. Brands like Armani, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and The Row make consistent appearances on the show, but not a single brand logo can be found because billionaires are simply above that kind of show-off. Even though every character on the show is playing mind games while using fashion to present an ideal version of themselves, the difference in characters is not hard to point out.

Kendall Roy, the second-eldest of the Roy siblings, in just a matter of 2 seasons goes through a massive emotional roller-coaster, but the cut and fitting of his black suits stays the same signifying the thick wall he has built around himself. Even in his personal space, his clothing is always well-fitted and appropriate, but mostly unremarkable.

Roman Roy, the youngest and most obnoxious of the lot, doesn’t care so much for the rules and ‘correct behavior’, yet is extremely conscious of appearances. His desire to always look cool and attractive is showcased in tight suits and shirts sans tie because... he’s too cool for a tie. Tom Wambsgans, on the other hand, who is the only in-law in the equation, wears his insecurities on his sleeve, trying to always fit in and look the part, his shoes are always shinier than needed and his ties always match the pocket square. In fact, the handful of times style is acknowledged on the show, it is his fashion choices that are brought into question.

Shiv Roy, the only daughter of the Roy family, has become somewhat of a style icon for her well-fitted pantsuits and backless gowns. Shiv’s style transformation has been the most obvious on the show. The first season had her wearing relatively more casual suits, in earthy shades of brown and maroon, along with long wavy hairstyle that gave her a softer appearance. Her rebelling against the family by having different political ideals and professional aspirations was conveyed through her more comfortable and homey attire that didn’t prioritize appearances. The second season gave a stark contrast to that homey look, with a sharp power-cut (a hairstyle that is being compared to Ivanka Trump’s do), fitted pantsuits and turtlenecks. Her clothing in the latest season is sensual but not revealing, bold but not vulgar, highlighting her ownership of her innate femininity and using it as a weapon of intimidation.

Just like the characters, costuming of the show plays constant mind games to mirror the character’s motivations, thereby always keeping the audiences guessing and keeping the show interesting. The storyline will possibly only get crazier and more bizarre, but the fashion choices of these spoilt billionaires will continue to stay tasteful against their true nature.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2019 15:39:15 IST