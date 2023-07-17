Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private and intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple is currently holidaying together. Occasion? The actress’ 40th birthday, and for the same, Kaushal shared some romantic pictures with his wife on Instagram and wrote- “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

When the preparations of their wedding were in full swing, a report published by Pinkvilla, said that Katrina and Vicky were offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage.

According to the report, “It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”

“It’s up to Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace,” a source stated.

The same report stated that a similar offer like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was given to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who declined it as they wanted to keep their wedding private.