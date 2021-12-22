Sara Ali Khan: ‘Atrangi Re came to me when I most needed it; shoot started right after Love Aaj Kal was declared flop’ 'After Kedarnath and Simmba releasing back to back, there was a certain expectation from me and I apologise that I have not been able to deliver in my third and fourth film (Coolie No. 1). I am cognizant of that, I realise that,' says Sara Ali Khan.