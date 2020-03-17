You are here:

Imtiaz Khan, known for Yaadon Ki Baarat, passes away at the age of 78; Javed Jaffrey tweets condolences

Veteran actor Imtiaz Khan, best known for his role in the popular musical drama Yaadon Ki Baaraat, passes away at the age of 78.

The actor was married to television actress Krutika Desai Khan, and the duo had an adopted daughter named Ayesha Khan. He was also the brother of yesteryear actor, late Amjad Khan, most popular for playing Gabbar in Ramesh Sippy's iconic 1975 dacoit drama Sholay.

Born as Zecharian Khan, the actor changed his name to Imtiaz Khan before entering Bollywood, and making it as a star, writes Mid-Day . Imtiaz's other notable credits include Hulchul, Pyaara Dost, Procession of Memories, Noor Jahan Dharmatma, and Dayavan.

According to Pinkvilla, Imtiaz has also directed Gujarati shows and TV serials like Ankahi, Mano Ya Na Mano, and Star Plus' Deewarien. According to the report, he also going to helm a few film projects in the '80s, which were later shelved.

Noted bollywood actors Javed Jaffrey and Anju Mahendroo took to social media in order to offer condolences on Imtiaz's passing.

Check out the tributes

Veteran actor #ImtiazKhan passes on. Worked with him in #Gang. Superb actor and wonderful human being.#RIP bhai pic.twitter.com/CPSGxD3IDH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 16, 2020

#SadNews Hindi Film Actor #ImtiazKhan, Son of Veteran Actor Jayant, brother of late #AmjadKhan and husband of Gujarati Stage - Film and TV Actress Krutika Desai passed away today. He was seen in films like #YaadonKiBaaraat #Dharmatma #Dayavan. Our prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/WmbkTS6NKK — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) March 16, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 13:15:37 IST