Aaditi Pohankar's cop-playing-hooker remains a compelling character, but She's amateurish writing and ill-thought-out procedural beats make the show a frustrating watch.

In 2020, Imtiaz Ali made his streaming debut with the Netflix series She, which he co-created and co-wrote with Divya Johri. Prima facie, the show had an intriguing premise — Bhumika Pardeshi (Aaditi Pohankar), a young Mumbai Police Constable, is recruited by the Narcotics division in their mission to nab a feared drug kingpin Nayak (Kishore). Bhumika begins to lead a double life, pretending to be a sex worker by night to gain access to Nayak’s inner circle—she is what newspapers love to call a ‘honey trap’. The twist is this; Bhumika’s domestic life is abusive and dire. She is the only earning member of her family and her husband (who she is on the verge of divorcing) beats her. While pretending to be a sex worker, Bhumika experiences a kind of erotic awakening, which complicates both her mission and her regular life.

This was a promising set-up, with potentially discomfiting, emotionally challenging material for all actors concerned. However, Season 1 utterly squandered this promise because ultimately, the show reduced its own complexity in favor of salacious slow-motion shots of Bhumika enjoying the sex (gasp) that she’s having with the men she’s technically hunting, especially Nayak himself. Directors Arif Ali and Avinash Das (who made the winsome Anaarkali of Aarah) seem to be more interested in slo-mo close focus shots of Bhumika contorting her face in the throes of passion—the kind of stuff that would be mildly subversive 6-7 years ago but comes across as gratuitious in the ongoing streaming era.

Sadly for Netflix and for Ali, She scarcely fares better the second time around. Season 2 is also full of the same hackneyed tropes around women that Imtiaz Ali films specialize in. To begin with, the show changes genres—while the first season was more of a psychological drama, Season 2 wants to be a bright-lights action thriller. The big plot development in this season is that Bhumika is stronger, much more self-assured and has learned a lot about using her body to manipulate the gangsters in her world-by-night. She’s able to convince even Nayak that she’s playing a double-crossing game with the police. Meanwhile her police handler Fernandez calls her his “greatest achievement” at one point—at every step, it seems, Bhumika is still angling for the approval of the men around her.

This simple truth undercuts most of the feminist-adjacent points Imtiaz Ali and co. try to make here, to be honest. Moreover, there is a lot of very confused writing on display, just like there was in Season 1. Here, the writers take pains to show us Bhumika’s newfound ruthlessness in the first couple of episodes. But then, soon afterwards, Bhumika is severely distressed after being party to an act of physical violence (never mind the fact that Bhumika gets beaten up more than the leading ladies of mid-century exploitation films). She tells Fernandez, “This is not me”, a strange reversion to the delicate/sensitive woman trope. That we are expected to believe this so soon after her ruthlessness has been underlined is….a miscalculation, at the very least.

Another huge problem with She is that the police procedural bits are just plain awful, downright silly at times. ‘Vital documents’ go missing at crucial moments, the entire anti-Narcotics team is seemingly not-very-familiar with the geography of Mumbai, Fernandez issues orders that no police chief in their right minds would. Oh and just about everybody takes risks that even civilians can see from a mile away — some of them get shot for their troubles. All the glossy production in the world (and the production is impressive in Season 2, I admit) cannot save your show if it fails the common sense test, especially if we’re talking medical, legal or police procedurals.

Acting-wise, Aaditi Pohankar shines once again. Her eyes and her body language show just how comfortable she has become playing Bhumika. She really has nailed that mixture of vulnerability and new-found strength. This is a seriously talented actor who will certainly get much better scripts in the next 1-2 years. She tries her best to paper over the inadequacies of She, but in the end the script defeats her. Viewers will also miss the familiar, energetic presence of Vijay Verma whose character was killed off at the end of the previous season—another grievous miscalculation, I feel. The rest of the cast is decent without ever threatening to be brilliant.

She is unlikely to please anybody but the most ardent Imtiaz Ali fans, if we’re being perfectly honest. There are just too many opportunities missed here, too much voyeurism and far too little character development—never good news for a show’s long-term health.

Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based independent writer and journalist, currently working on a book of essays on Indian comics and graphic novels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.