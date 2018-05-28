Imtiaz Ali's next may feature Rajkummar Rao after Shahid Kapoor reportedly walks out of film

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has been credited with revitalising the careers of many Bollywood stars — be it Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor (in Jab We Met), Deepika Padukone (in Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail) or even Ranbir Kapoor (Rockstar). People from the film industry, as well as the audience, show a keen interest in his upcoming films.

While his last outing, Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, was a dud at the box office, there has been some serious buzz around Imtiaz Ali's next film.

It was earlier being speculated that Ranbir Kapoor will star in the film. Later, it was reported that Shahid Kapoor has been roped in to star as the male lead. Now, there are reports that suggest that even the Haider actor has walked out of the film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been approached for the film. There were reportedly some issues with the film's script and both Shahid and Imtiaz couldn't come to a solution, hence they decided to put the film on hold. Shahid has not reportedly walked out of the film and given dates to other projects.

Imtiaz is now making amendments to the film's script in order to suit Rajkummar, adds the Pinkvilla report.

However, Imtiaz's spokesperson refuted all such developments and said the final casting is yet to happen. Hindustan Times, in one of its reports, quotes the spokesperson saying: "There have been several rumours about the casting of Imtiaz’s next film. Imtiaz has many stories in his mind and is yet to finalise the one that he wants to make next. So at this point, there is no question of casting for it. We’d like to categorically state that no actor has been finalised for his next film as yet. We request you to wait for the official announcement which will be made as and when we are ready."

