Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment join hands to form Window Seat Films, a 50-50 joint production venture

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has joined hands with Reliance Entertainment in a 50-50 productional venture called Window Seat Films, a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and posted about this development.

#BreakingNews: Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali join hands... Form Window Seat Films, LLP, a 50:50 joint venture for production of movies... This is Reliance’s 5th creative partnership with an Indian film-maker: Phantom, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Plan C Studios and Y NOT Films. pic.twitter.com/CuIabAZoAy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2018

He mentions that it is the fifth productional collaboration of Reliance Entertainment with Indian filmmakers. The media giant's previous partnerships include — Phantom (with Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl), Rohit Shetty Picturez (with Rohit Shetty), Plan C Studios (with Neeraj Pandey and Sheetal Bhatia) and Y NOT Films (with S Sasikanth).

Speaking about this development, Ali says, "There is a common vision that Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment share in terms of content that we would like to make, the kind of stories that we would like to tell and the way we want to collaborate. Working under this partnership is like working for myself," reports Times of India.

Over the years, Ali has proven to be one of the most sought-after young filmmakers whose films have always struck a chord with audiences, despite box office success or failure: from his debut film Socha Na Tha (2005), or the cult hits Jab We Met (2007) and Love Aaj Kal (2009), to Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015) and the 2017 Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 14:12 PM