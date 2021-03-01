IMPPA writes letter to Maharashtra government highlighting lack of subsidy for Marathi film industry

In the letter to Anil Deshmukh, IMPPA states that producers from the Marathi film industry are facing financial problems due to the non-payment of the subsidy amount by the Maharashtra government.

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has asked the Maharashtra government to address the lack of adequate subsidy to the Marathi film industry.

In a letter to Cabinet Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Amit Deshmukh, the film body asked the government to form a Subsidy Approval Committee that would address the issue.

"Marathi film industry has revived in a big way because of the subsidy for Marathi films provided by the Government of Maharashtra which subsidy is what has enabled Marathi film producers to survive despite very poor market conditions and due to subsidy being available more and more producers are planning and starting new Marathi films in the hope of receiving substantial amount as subsidy from the Maharashtra Government (sic)," says the letter, according to Free Press Journal.

The film body states that producers from the Marathi film industry are facing financial problems due to the non-payment of the subsidy amount by the Maharashtra government.

IMPPA says that the dismal state of the Marathi film industry is due to a three-year delay in formation of the committee meant to view, evaluate and decide the amount films should receive. More than 300 films are eligible for payment, have even applied for the same, but are yet to receive a response.