IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, urges actor, Shiv Sena to resolve issues

IMPPA, in a statement, asked why Kangana Ranaut was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut. In a press release, IMPAA criticised the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for demolishing the "illegal alterations" at the actor's Bandra bungalow.

The association's president TP Aggarwal said, "All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned."

Aggarwal also asked why the actor was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work. Ranaut's lawyers had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday to challenge the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body, but BMC had already razed the structure.

He, however, criticised the actor for the comments she made following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Aggarwal said Ranaut should have not spoken about nepotism as it is intrinsic to every profession, not just the film industry. Her claims that the entire Hindi film industry habitually uses drugs is "stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added.

In reference to the verbal exchange between Ranaut and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, Aggarwal said both parties spoke wrongly, but "we should not use swear words for any lady." He also urged them to come to a resolution.

Ranaut, who has been given Y-plus category security from the Centre, landed in Mumbai on 9 September, where she was met with black flags and slogans from protesting Shiv Sena workers. But there was support too from workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered at the airport.

She shared a video message on Twitter addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.

