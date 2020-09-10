IMPPA condemns demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, urges actor, Shiv Sena to resolve issues
IMPPA, in a statement, asked why Kangana Ranaut was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work.
The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut. In a press release, IMPAA criticised the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for demolishing the "illegal alterations" at the actor's Bandra bungalow.
The association's president TP Aggarwal said, "All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned."
Aggarwal also asked why the actor was not summoned for a reply before BMC decided to carry out the demolition work. Ranaut's lawyers had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday to challenge the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body, but BMC had already razed the structure.
He, however, criticised the actor for the comments she made following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Aggarwal said Ranaut should have not spoken about nepotism as it is intrinsic to every profession, not just the film industry. Her claims that the entire Hindi film industry habitually uses drugs is "stopping the funds coming into the industry," he added.
In reference to the verbal exchange between Ranaut and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, Aggarwal said both parties spoke wrongly, but "we should not use swear words for any lady." He also urged them to come to a resolution.
Ranaut, who has been given Y-plus category security from the Centre, landed in Mumbai on 9 September, where she was met with black flags and slogans from protesting Shiv Sena workers. But there was support too from workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered at the airport.
She shared a video message on Twitter addressed Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, saying his "ego will be destroyed" the way her Bandra home was demolished.
(Also read — Demolition at Kangana Ranaut's bungalow: Activists slam BMC for 'selective' action against illegal construction)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel enroute Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut, about to return to Mumbai amid tensions with Shiv Sena, is accompanied by Y-plus category security.
Bombay HC asks BMC to stop demolition work at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow
Kangana Ranaut had earlier approached the Bombay HC on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for ''illegal construction'' at her bungalow in Mumbai, and sought a stay on the demolition process
BMC demolishes 'illegal alterations' at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow
Earlier in the day, BMC posted a second notice outside Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, informing her of the action being taken by the civic body, he said.