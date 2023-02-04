'I'm an SRKian': Ayushmann Khurrana responds to fan who slammed Pathaan but praised An Action Hero
Notably, this is not the first time when Ayushmann has shared his fan moment with SRK. Earlier while promoting his last film, the actor stopped by Shah Rukh's Mumbai residence, Mannat, and joined the other fans gathered outside.
Known for choosing some really unconventional roles and impressing audiences with his acting skills, Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. While the actor himself enjoys a mass fan following, he is also an avid Shah Rukh Khan fan and has time and again expressed his love for the Bollywood superstar. This time too, the actor took to social media and came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his recent film Pathaan. Replying to a fan’s tweet who praised Ayushmann’s film An Action Hero over SRK’s Pathaan, the actor thanked the fan and also called himself an ‘SRKian’.
A user recently took to Twitter and praised An Action Hero while also criticising Pathaan. “Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, Ayushmann Khurrana has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab,” she wrote.
In a humble response to this, the actor wrote, “Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could’ve avoided the first line though I’m an SRKian!”
Check:
Thanks for loving An Action Hero. 😎
Could’ve avoided the first line though 😇 I’m an SRKian!
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2023
View this post on Instagram
Once, Ayushmann also shared that he became an actor because of Shah Rukh Khan and added that he is ready to even dub for him.
On the work front
Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero was released last year in December and got warm reactions from the audience. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. Ayushmann also has Dream Girl 2 in the pipeline.
