Ileana D’Cruz to return to Telugu films with upcoming Ravi Teja-starrer Amar Akbar Anthony

Ileana D’Cruz made her acting debut over a decade ago with Telugu film Devadasu. In her six-year long stint with Telugu industry, she starred in several blockbusters such as Pokkiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi among others. In 2012, Ileana bid adieu to Tollywood, shifting her focus to Bollywood after she bagged Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi. Her last Telugu outing was the Ravi Teja starrer Devudu Chesina Manushulu, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now, six years later, she’s returns to the industry with another Ravi Teja starrer Amar Akbar Anthony, which is being directed by Sreenu Vaitla. This will be the third time after Kick and Devudu Chesina Manushulu that Ravi and Ileana will be seen sharing screen space.

On Wednesday, the makers made an official announcement via a poster that Ileana has been signed for the project.

A day later, Vaitla took to twitter to welcome Ileana on board. He wrote: “Welcoming back Ileana to Tollywood today. Been an amazing day of work to start off with.” The makers are currently shooting the final schedule of the film in the US, and Ileana has joined the sets.

Welcoming back @Ileana_Official to Tollywood today. Been an amazing day of work to start off with . — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) June 27, 2018

Amar Akbar Anthony, which features Ravi in a triple role, is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. A representative from the production house had told Firstpost that Ileana has been signed after Anu Emmanuel, who was originally signed for the project, recently opted out due to lack of dates.

“Yes, we have signed Ileana for the project. But she has not been signed as a replacement for Anu. Contrary to rumours, Anu had to leave the project as she couldn’t set aside dates for the 50-day US schedule. Hence, we had to go ahead and sign Ileana, who is thrilled to be part of the project.”

Talking about roping in Ileana for the project, Vaitla told The Hindu in a recent interview: “Ileana has evolved, be it Barfi or Raid, she had given fantastic performances. Now she is in perfect look for this character and she was my first choice. None of the heroines got such a big role in my films like Ileana’s in this film.”

The first schedule of the film, which marks the reunion of Vaitla and Ravi Teja after blockbusters such as Venky and Dubai Seenu, was recently completed in Detroit, USA. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the entire project is expected to be shot in the States. The film, which has music by SS Thaman, is gearing up for a Dussehra release.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 12:54 PM