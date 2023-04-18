In a major surprise for her fans, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz took the internet by storm after announcing her pregnancy on Tuesday, 18 April. The actress who refrained from sharing any detail about the father of her child or about her current relationship took to Instagram and shared cute monochromatic pictures to make the announcement. Her post has grabbed the attention of many including her fans and friends from the industry. While many congratulated the actress on the same, some fans also sounded curious about her partner. The news comes at a time when the actress continues to remain away from the news and public appearances.

In her Instagram post, Ileana shared two pictures, including one of a cute onesie that has a sweet message on it “And so the adventure begins.” Another picture is of Ileana herself as she wears a ‘mama’ pendant on her neck.

“Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” she wrote in the caption.

While many including Athiya Shetty, Nargis Fakhri, and Shibani Akhtar showered love on the post, the actress’s mother, Samira D’Cruz also posted a sweet comment that reads, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby. can’t wait.”

On the personal front, Ileana who was reportedly dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone a few years back reportedly broke up in 2019. Of late, she is being rumoured of dating Sebastien Laurent Michel, the brother of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. She also accompanied the family to their Maldives vacation. Filmmaker Karan Johar during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan apparently also confirmed their relationship in his own witty style.

On the professional front, Ileana who is known for working in films like Barfi, Rustom, Mubarakan, and Main Tera Hero is gearing up for the release of her next film, Unfair & Lovely.

