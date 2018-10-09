Ileana D'Cruz may be cast opposite John Abraham in Anees Bazmee's next project, tentatively titled Saade Sati

Namaste England director Anees Bazmee's next project will be headlined by John Abraham. The film will go on floors in 2019, Bazmee told DNA. The same report states that Ileana D'Cruz has been cast as the female lead.

"The film primarily revolves around two male characters, but Ileana is the solo heroine in it. Anees wanted someone with good comic timing and was impressed with her act in Mubarakan (2017), so he got her on board," a source told the publication.

The report adds that Fanney Khan actor Anil Kapoor will also be a part of the film. Kapoor has previously worked with Abraham in Bazmee's 2015 comedy Welcome Back.

The source also reported that the film's title has not been decided. It was previously called Saade Saati but later changed to Pagalpanti. However, Bazmee was unhappy with both the options and has decided to come with something fresh. But, Saade Saati is the working title of the film. DNA was unable to confirm this with the filmmaker.

D'Cruz had been a part of successful commercial Hindi films like the comedy Main Tera Hero with Varun Dhawan and thriller Rustom opposite Akshay Kumar. Her recent release was Raid, starring Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 13:08 PM