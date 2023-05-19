IIFA, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
In response to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for participation from civil society, IIFA has launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with AquaKraft Foundation.
Launching Be Water+ve, the press conference was addressed by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti – Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via a live conference link. The Minister said, “Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions.” Supporting the Be Water+ve initiative, were actors Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh who signed the Be Water +ve pledge.
Rajkummar Rao said, “The UN Sustainable Development Goals are the subject of a fantastic initiative to raise awareness and spur action. Being the international festival of Indian cinema, IIFA has always been sensitive to such delicate issues looking towards the primary objectives of ecology, sustainability, and water conservation. I’m happy to be a part of such a huge initiative along with this I’m very excited to be making my debut at the IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards in Yas Island Abu Dhabi.”
Dia Mirza, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate said, “It is important to remind ourselves that concepts of refuse and reduce precede reuse, recycle and repair. Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastics, causing untold damage to the environment and societies. India’s response is proactive and multipronged. But all of these measures would be incomplete if ‘we’ – the citizens, don’t adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.”
Rakulpreet Singh would be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards and spoke about her performance and shared her dance moves at the press conference. Rakul Preet Singh said, “Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste and I’m glad to give my small contribution towards it. I’m very excited to be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards.”
May 19, 2023 06:00:40 IST