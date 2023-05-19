Entertainment

IIFA, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability

In response to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for participation from civil society, IIFA has launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with AquaKraft Foundation.

FP Staff May 19, 2023 06:00:40 IST
IIFA, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
IIFA Rajkummar Rao Dia Mirza Rakul Preet Singh United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
In response to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for participation from civil society, IIFA has launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with AquaKraft Foundation. IIFA will initiate an aggressive advocacy campaign to educate civil society about water conservation and at the same time work towards on-ground interventions across the most-disadvantaged villages to make them Water+ve.

 

IIFA Rajkummar Rao Dia Mirza Rakul Preet Singh United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
Launching Be Water+ve, the press conference was addressed by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti – Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat via a live conference link. The Minister said, “Looking ahead the need for water is increasing manifold. While the Jal Shakti Ministry has been doing extensive work that is being recognized as an inspiring effort across the world, it can only succeed when people join hands with government efforts. As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047 thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions.” Supporting the Be Water+ve initiative, were actors Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh who signed the Be Water +ve pledge.

 

IIFA Rajkummar Rao Dia Mirza Rakul Preet Singh United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
Rajkummar Rao said, “The UN Sustainable Development Goals are the subject of a fantastic initiative to raise awareness and spur action. Being the international festival of Indian cinema, IIFA has always been sensitive to such delicate issues looking towards the primary objectives of ecology, sustainability, and water conservation. I’m happy to be a part of such a huge initiative along with this I’m very excited to be making my debut at the IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards in Yas Island Abu Dhabi.”

 

IIFA Rajkummar Rao Dia Mirza Rakul Preet Singh United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
Dia Mirza, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate said, “It is important to remind ourselves that concepts of refuse and reduce precede reuse, recycle and repair. Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tonnes of plastics, causing untold damage to the environment and societies. India’s response is proactive and multipronged. But all of these measures would be incomplete if ‘we’ – the citizens, don’t adopt a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.”

Related Articles

5

5 contemporary fashion looks of Shefali Shah that will give you fashion goals

5

From covers to casual: Anushka Sharma's love for Dior through the years

 

IIFA Rajkummar Rao Dia Mirza Rakul Preet Singh United Nations in India come together to advocate for sustainability
Rakulpreet Singh would be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards and spoke about her performance and shared her dance moves at the press conference. Rakul Preet Singh said, “Transforming our relationship with nature is the key to reversing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste and I’m glad to give my small contribution towards it. I’m very excited to be performing for the first time at the IIFA Awards.”

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 06:00:40 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cannes 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Mrunal Thakur to Guneet Monga, how Bollywood is ruling the festival this year
Photos

Cannes 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Mrunal Thakur to Guneet Monga, how Bollywood is ruling the festival this year

Sara Ali Khan shone and how on the red carpet of Cannes 2023 on day two. Sara’s impressive and heart-winning speech from the prestigious film festival is creating waves on the internet, thereby making her countrymen feel extremely proud of her.

Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam power at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, says, 'Always aspired to be here'
Photos

Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam power at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, says, 'Always aspired to be here'

With her enchanting beauty, Sara walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a beautiful white studded lehenga and was looking absolutely pretty and pristine. The beautiful attire of the actress was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude to Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh for attending their engagement ceremony
Photos

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude to Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh for attending their engagement ceremony

The spiritual leader, who rarely makes a presence at any public events, attended the ceremony on his own accord to bless the couple.