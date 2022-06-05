Sardar Udham also emerged as the top winner at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony with three awards in the technical categories, including cinematography and editing.

The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held in Abu Dhabi on the first weekend of June 2022 with the IIFA Rocks event held on Friday, 3rd June, and the main awards night on Saturday, 4th June.

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actor and Best Actress trophies for their performances in Sardar Udham and Mimi respectively. Meanwhile, Sardar Udham also emerged as the top winner at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony with three awards in the technical categories, including cinematography and editing.

The annual ceremony that recognises the best technical talent in the Hindi film industry was held at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Here's the complete list of winners

Best Picture - Shershaah

Best Director - Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham

Best Actress In A Leading Role - Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role - Pankaj Tripathi, Ludo

Best Actress In A Supporting Role - Sai Tamhankar, Mimi

Best Debut Male - Ahan Shetty, Tadap

Best Debut Female - Sharvari Wagh, Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Playback Singer Male - Jubin Nautiyal, 'Raatan Lambiyan', Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur, 'Raatan Lambiyan', Shershaah

Best Music (Tie) - AR Rahman, Atrangi Re, and Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani, Shershaah

Best Lyrics - Kausar Munir, 'Lehra Do' (83)

Best Story Original - Anurag Basu, Ludo

Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar-directed Sardar Udham took home the honours for best cinematography for Avik Mukhopadhayay, best editing for Chandrashekhar Prajapati and best special effects (Visuals) for NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia and Super8/ BOJP.

It was followed by Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, with two wins -- best choreography for Chaka Chak (Vijay Ganguly) and background score for AR Rahman.

Other winners included Sidharth Malhotra-led Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah that bagged the best screenplay award for Sandeep Shrivastava.

Taapsee Pannu-starrer drama Thappad took the trophy for best dialogues for Anubhav Sinha and Mrunmayee Lagoo, whereas Ajay Devgn's hit period action drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was adjudged the winner of best sound design for Lochan Kanvinde.

Kabir Khan's 83, a drama on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win, won the best sound mixing award for Ajay Kumar PB and Manik Batra.

IIFA Rocks, which also hosts a musical evening, was hosted by director Farah Khan and actor-singer Aparshakti Khurrana, who had the audience constantly in splits with their gags and punchlines. Musicians Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur and Ash King enthralled the crowd at The Etihad Arena, which has a capacity of 18,000.

The evening saw several Bollywood stars in attendance like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday among others.

Being held for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the gala ceremony required mandatory RTPCR report and face masks at the entrance of the venue.

Designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock presented their creations at the NEXA fashion show with actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Ananya as their showstoppers.

The main awards evening will be held on Saturday with Salman, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as hosts.

The IIFA Awards are being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

