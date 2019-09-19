You are here:

IIFA Awards 2019: From Ranveer-Deepika to Alia and Katrina, here's what Bollywood celebs wore on the green carpet

FP Staff

Sep 19, 2019 15:59:16 IST

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing as expected. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress trophy for her role in Raazi.

The stars went all out to bring in their A-game with their interesting fashion choices this year, from elegant gowns to sharp tuxedos and suits. The IIFA green carpet witnessed some gorgeous gowns as the Bollywood celebs charmed their way to the ceremony. Deepika Padukone dazzled in an embellished and feather off-shoulder gown hand-picked from the collections of Gaurav Gupta, paired with dramatic sleeves and an oversized cap.

Deepika Padukone looked radiant in a custom purple gown and veil by Gaurav Gupta as she posed for the shutterbugs | Sachin Gokhale

Deepika Padukone looked radiant in a custom purple gown and veil by Gaurav Gupta as she posed for the shutterbugs | Sachin Gokhale


Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky and extravagant sartorial choices, chose to go for a powerful Moschino suit at the 2019 IIFA Awards ceremony

Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky and extravagant sartorial choices, chose to go for a Moschino suit at the 2019 IIFA Awards ceremony

 


Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi.

Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller Raazi.

Alia twirled around for the paparazzi as she seemed flawless in a beautiful muted peach ball gown from the studios of Georges Chakra.


Shahid Kapoor looked seamlessly dapper in an all black suit | Sachin Gokhale

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in an all black suit | Sachin Gokhale

Katrina Kaif seems ethereal in a white lehenga at the 2019 IIFA Awards | Sachin Gokhale

Katrina Kaif in a white high-slit skirt with a crop blouse with intricately-worked sleeves at the 2019 IIFA Awards | Sachin Gokhale

 

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in Padmaavat

Aditi Rao Hydari won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in Padmaavat

Sara Ali Khan dressed in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble and finished off her look in a high bun and simple studs | Sachin Gokhale

Sara Ali Khan dressed in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble and finished off her look in a high bun and simple studs | Sachin Gokhale


Ritiesh Deshmukh along with wife Genelia Dsouza at the green carpet of IIFA Awards | Sachin Gokhale

Ritiesh Deshmukh along with wife Genelia D'Souza at the green carpet of IIFA Awards | Sachin Gokhale

Veteran actor at IIFA| Sachin Gokhale

Veteran actor Rekha at IIFA Awards 2019 | Sachin Gokhale

Ishaan Khatter bagged the Best Male debut award for his role in Dhadak | Sachin Gokhale

Ishaan Khatter bagged the Best Male debut award for his role in Dhadak | Sachin Gokhale

Jim Sarbh wore a printed jacket by Suket Dhir at the 2019 IIFA Awards


Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 15:59:16 IST

