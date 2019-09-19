IIFA Awards 2019: From Ranveer-Deepika to Alia and Katrina, here's what Bollywood celebs wore on the green carpet
The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing as expected. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress trophy for her role in Raazi.
The stars went all out to bring in their A-game with their interesting fashion choices this year, from elegant gowns to sharp tuxedos and suits. The IIFA green carpet witnessed some gorgeous gowns as the Bollywood celebs charmed their way to the ceremony. Deepika Padukone dazzled in an embellished and feather off-shoulder gown hand-picked from the collections of Gaurav Gupta, paired with dramatic sleeves and an oversized cap.
Alia twirled around for the paparazzi as she seemed flawless in a beautiful muted peach ball gown from the studios of Georges Chakra.
Jim Sarbh wore a printed jacket by Suket Dhir at the 2019 IIFA Awards
