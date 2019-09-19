You are here:

IIFA Awards 2019: From Ranveer-Deepika to Alia and Katrina, here's what Bollywood celebs wore on the green carpet

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing as expected. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress trophy for her role in Raazi.

The stars went all out to bring in their A-game with their interesting fashion choices this year, from elegant gowns to sharp tuxedos and suits. The IIFA green carpet witnessed some gorgeous gowns as the Bollywood celebs charmed their way to the ceremony. Deepika Padukone dazzled in an embellished and feather off-shoulder gown hand-picked from the collections of Gaurav Gupta, paired with dramatic sleeves and an oversized cap.



View this post on Instagram I purple you... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 18, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT



View this post on Instagram @moschino @carrera @franckmuller_geneve A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 18, 2019 at 1:28pm PDT

Alia twirled around for the paparazzi as she seemed flawless in a beautiful muted peach ball gown from the studios of Georges Chakra.



View this post on Instagram ‍♀️ A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 18, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

Jim Sarbh wore a printed jacket by Suket Dhir at the 2019 IIFA Awards

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 15:59:16 IST