IIFA Awards 2018: Sridevi, Irrfan bag top acting honours; Tumhari Sulu chosen best film

Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu, about a housewife who lands a job as a radio jockey, edged out films such as Hindi Medium and Newton to win the Best Picture Award at the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018 in Bangkok.

And the award for the Best Picture goes to #TumhariSulu#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/MIoehhJxQM — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The award ceremony, held at Bangkok's Siam Niramit theatre on the night of 24 June, was hosted by director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh. Irrfan Khan, who is currently recuperating from a neuroendocrine tumour, was adjudged the Best Actor for his role of a father trying to get his child admitted to a posh English medium school in Delhi. His Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor accepted the award on his behalf.

. @irrfank takes home the IIFA for Performance in a Leading Role - Male!#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/TeTCec1yb8 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

He was nominated alongside Ranbir Kapoor for Jagga Jasoos, Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan, Rajkummar Rao for Newton and Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Sridevi was posthumously awarded the Best Female Actor for Mom and her husband, Boney Kapoor, received the trophy for her. Other nominees included Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu), Alia Bhatt (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Zaira Wasim (Secret Superstar) and Bhumi Pednekar (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan).

She was the queen of grace and worthy of every praise. There's no doubt the award for Performance in a Leading Role - Female posthumously goes to the late #Sridevi#IIFA2018 #NEXAIIFAAwards pic.twitter.com/x88ClJgR1d — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Hindi Medium also registered another big win at the awards — the Best Director trophy for Saket Chowdhary. He faced a stiff competition from Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi), Anurag Basu (Jagga Jasoos), Amit V Masurkar (Newton) and Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu).

A successful win for his hard work, the award for Direction goes to none other than Saket Chaudhary #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/7rX9wZpUwP — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Zaira's co-star from Secret Superstar Meher Vij bagged the Best Female Supporting Actor while Nawazzudin Siddiqui won the Best Male Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Mom.

The award for Performance in a Supporting Role - Male is picked up by @Nawazuddin_S #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/rPgZJrCYFv — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

He received the award from veteran star Rekha and the visibly emotional actor dedicated it to his co-star Sridevi, who tragically passed away in February 2018 at the age of 54.

Newton, which was India's official entry to Oscars this year, won the award for Best Story for director Masurkar. The award was presented to him by actor Dia Mirza and Raj Nayak.

Here's gold for a tale to remember, the award for Best Story goes to Amit Masurkar #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/kiuITxjxDm — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Arijit Singh was announced as the Best Playback Singer (Male) for the song 'Hawayein' from Jab Harry Met Sejal, while Meghna Mishra won the Best Playback Singer (Female) Award for the track 'Main Kaun Hoon' from Secret Superstar.

His sweet serenades have tugged at our hearts once again, the award for Playback Singer - Male goes to Arijit Singh for Hawayein. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/lCeUeqicAH — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

An angelic voice that has broken into all of our Bollywood playlists, the award for Playback Singer - Female goes to @_meghnamishra_ #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/zHWQ37ujjY — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The Best Music Direction Award went to the trinity of Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva for their work on Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The Best Lyrics Award was conferred to Manoj Muntashir for the song 'Mere Rashke Qamar' from Baadshaho.

A great story needs great melody. The award for Music Direction goes to @AmaalMallik @tanishkbagchi @AkhilNasha for Badrinath Ki Dulhania #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/QKI1Q66kOf — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The Lyrics of 'Mere Rashke Qamar' have made the piece a timeless classic. @manojmuntashir wins the #IIFA2018 for weaving his magic with words pic.twitter.com/aD9lo9Tdq4 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

National Award-winning actress Konkona Sensharma bagged the Best Debut Director Award for the film A Death in the Gunj.

Breaking her way into the big leagues with her directorial artistry, the award for Debut - Director is picked up by @konkonas #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/u4FfZc2yUl — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Tributes were also paid to the fallen legends of the film industry — Sridevi, Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor.

Anupam Kher, who has over 500 films to his credit, was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony. His frequent collaborator, Anil Kapoor, introduced the honour and shared an interesting story with the audience. Kapoor said he had also auditioned for the same role in David O'Russell's Silver Linings Playbook but it ultimately went to Kher.

One stellar performance after another through the years - the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema goes to @AnupamPKher #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/q6EgsIxQjp — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 09:28 AM