IIFA Awards 2018 LIVE updates: Ranbir, Varun Dhawan all set to perform; Newton, Tumhari Sulu top contenders

FP Staff

Jun,24 2018 17:38:02 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Watch all the IIFA 2018 action LIVE on their Facebook page:

  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks the black code

    .. in a sleek brown suit for the IIFA 2018

  • Anil Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor strike a pose

  • Kartik Aryan meets his fans

  • Shraddha Kapoor's look for the IIFA Awards 2018

  • Anurag Basu and Adil Hussein arrive on the green carpet

  • Bobby Deol steps into Shahid Kapoor's shoes

    As Shahid Kapoor backed out from performing for IIFA 2018, Bobby Deol stepped in. This will be an onstage performance for the Race 3 star after a long gap. Here he seems to be following the theme of the night: Black. 

  • Zaira Wasim in an all-black ensemble

  • Karthik Aryan at the IIFA 2018 green carpet

  • Red carpet action begins at IIFA 2018

    Celebrities are all set to arrive at the red carpet to kick off the awards ceremony. Here's what the IIFA Award looks like:

  • Rehearsals are underway for the performances at IIFA 2018

    Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and Rekha are all set to perform at IIFA 2018.

  • Top contenders for the Awards

    Firstpost's top contenders are:

    - Newton for Best Film

    - Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Best Director

    - Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu for Best Actor (Female)

    - Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium for Best Actor (Male)

    See full list of predictions here

  • Everything that's been happening at Bangkok, Thailand in a run up to the IIFA Awards 2018

  • A sneak peak of what went down at IIFA Rocks 2018

  • Here's the complete list of winners in the technical awards category:

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh, 'Hawayein' (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra, 'Main Kaun Hoon' (Secret Superstar)

    Best Background Score: Pritam Chakraborty, Jagga Jasoos

    Best Lyrics: Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir, 'Mere Rashke Qamar' (Baadshaho)

    Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Jagga Jasoos

    Best Special Effects: NY VFXWALA, Jagga Jasoos

    Best Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jainas, Bareilly Ki Barfi

    Best Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

    Best Editing: Venkat Mathew, Newton

    Best Cinematography - Marcin Laskawiec, Tiger Zinda Hai

    Best Sound Design - Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan, Tiger Zinda Hai

  • Winners of the IIFA 2018 Technical awards

    Before the gala night of the awards, the winners of the awards in the technical category were announced on 22 June.

    Anurag Basu-directed Jagga Jasoos emerged as the big winner; the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer bagged three awards for best background score, choreography and special effects. The film, in spite of receiving critical appreciation, failed to make a mark at the box office upon its release on 14 July, 2017.

  • Here's the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2018:

    Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

    Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
    Sridevi - Mom
    Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
    Bhumi Pednekar - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
    Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu

    Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

    Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
    Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos
    Adil Hussain - Mukti Bhawan
    Rajkummar Rao - Newton
    Akshay Kumar - Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

    Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

    Seema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki Barfi
    Tabu - Golmaal Again
    Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
    Seema Pahwa - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
    Neha Dhupia - Tumhari Sulu

    Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

    Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
    Deepak Dobriyal - Hindi Medium
    Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom
    Pankaj Tripathi - Newton
    Vijay Maurya - Tumhari Sulu

    Best Director

    Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi
    Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
    Anurag Basu - Jagga Jasoos
    Amit V Masurkar - Newton
    Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu

    Best Film

    Bareilly Ki Barfi
    Hindi Medium
    Newton
    Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
    Tumhari Sulu

The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards 2018, are underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre this weekend. The three-day extravaganza from 22 to 24 June returns with its 19th edition.

The celebrations began with a bang on 23 June with IIFA Rocks, where celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and others set the stage on fire with their performances.

Ranbir Kapoor during rehearsals for IIFA 2018 performance.

This year, the IIFA Awards’s stage will be dominated with action-packed performances lined up for an entertaining evening on 24 June. The action begins at 5 pm Bangkok time, which is 3:30 pm IST.

Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will take to the IIFA stage for the first time in seven years. At the IIFA press conference on 12 June in Mumbai, he said, “My IIFA experience has always been very special … I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing.” Deol’s act will be a throwback to some of his old songs, along with numbers from Race 3.

The audience is also in for a treat this year as Bollywood’s legendary actress and the enchanting beauty, Rekha, will return to IIFA’s stage after nearly two decades.

Other actors who will perform include Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

For Ranbir Kapoor, a return to the IIFA stage in the City of Angels would be special as the actor won the Best Debutant Award for Saawariya at the 2008 edition of the gala.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 17:38 PM

