Watch all the IIFA 2018 action LIVE on their Facebook page:
Red carpet action begins at IIFA 2018 Celebrities are all set to arrive at the red carpet to kick off the awards ceremony. Here's what the IIFA Award looks like:
Red carpet action begins at IIFA 2018
Celebrities are all set to arrive at the red carpet to kick off the awards ceremony. Here's what the IIFA Award looks like:
Here's the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2018: Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) Seema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki Barfi Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi Best Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi Best Film Bareilly Ki Barfi
Sridevi - Mom
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain - Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao - Newton
Akshay Kumar - Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tabu - Golmaal Again
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia - Tumhari Sulu
Deepak Dobriyal - Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom
Pankaj Tripathi - Newton
Vijay Maurya - Tumhari Sulu
Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu - Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar - Newton
Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu
Hindi Medium
Newton
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
Here's the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2018:
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Watch all the IIFA 2018 action LIVE on their Facebook page:
Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks the black code
.. in a sleek brown suit for the IIFA 2018
. @Nawazuddin_S looking dapper in his Green Carpet attire for #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/MdiHQ4Mc4j— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Anil Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor strike a pose
.@ShraddhaKapoor and @AnilKapoor are all smiles as their shine through their way on the green carpet of #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/EmivlNDP0G— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
Kartik Aryan meets his fans
Sonu ke IIFA ki Fan following! #IIFA2018@TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/WBuXDNQSoJ— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor's look for the IIFA Awards 2018
Anurag Basu and Adil Hussein arrive on the green carpet
Director @basuanurag and actor @_AdilHussain are among the first to grace the green carpet at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OW9Oj889Vw— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Bobby Deol steps into Shahid Kapoor's shoes
As Shahid Kapoor backed out from performing for IIFA 2018, Bobby Deol stepped in. This will be an onstage performance for the Race 3 star after a long gap. Here he seems to be following the theme of the night: Black.
@thedeol slaying it in his classy suit! #IIFA2018#IIFA pic.twitter.com/cVrlIr7j2y— Rishtey Cineplex (@rishteycineplex) June 24, 2018
Zaira Wasim in an all-black ensemble
They say it right, all good things come in small packages!#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/gFiBOUhY11— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Karthik Aryan at the IIFA 2018 green carpet
Can’t take our eyes off @TheAaryanKartik!😍#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/wP16V1mVH1— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Red carpet action begins at IIFA 2018
Celebrities are all set to arrive at the red carpet to kick off the awards ceremony. Here's what the IIFA Award looks like:
The most awaited star studded night of the year is about to begin! We are ready to bring you all the LIVE updates from the green carpet of #IIFA2018 @IIFA pic.twitter.com/1Z8C7NDjSL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
Rehearsals are underway for the performances at IIFA 2018
Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and Rekha are all set to perform at IIFA 2018.
hero ❤️😍 @Varun_dvn #IIFA2018 https://t.co/7OBcy9dpoB pic.twitter.com/61u33U9LSd— Varun Wellwishers (@VWellwishers) June 24, 2018
Top contenders for the Awards
Firstpost's top contenders are:
- Newton for Best Film
- Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Best Director
- Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu for Best Actor (Female)
- Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium for Best Actor (Male)
See full list of predictions here.
Everything that's been happening at Bangkok, Thailand in a run up to the IIFA Awards 2018
A sneak peak of what went down at IIFA Rocks 2018
IIFA Rocks was one sensational night of Bollywood at its best!#IIFA2018 #NEXAIIFAAwards #IIFARocks pic.twitter.com/WztR0WdnWk— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Here's the complete list of winners in the technical awards category:
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh, 'Hawayein' (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Meghna Mishra, 'Main Kaun Hoon' (Secret Superstar)
Best Background Score: Pritam Chakraborty, Jagga Jasoos
Best Lyrics: Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir, 'Mere Rashke Qamar' (Baadshaho)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Jagga Jasoos
Best Special Effects: NY VFXWALA, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screenplay: Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jainas, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues: Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Editing: Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Cinematography - Marcin Laskawiec, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Sound Design - Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan, Tiger Zinda Hai
Winners of the IIFA 2018 Technical awards
Before the gala night of the awards, the winners of the awards in the technical category were announced on 22 June.
Anurag Basu-directed Jagga Jasoos emerged as the big winner; the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer bagged three awards for best background score, choreography and special effects. The film, in spite of receiving critical appreciation, failed to make a mark at the box office upon its release on 14 July, 2017.
Here's the list of nominations for the IIFA Awards 2018:
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt - Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi - Mom
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain - Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao - Newton
Akshay Kumar - Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu - Golmaal Again
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa - Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia - Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal - Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui - Mom
Pankaj Tripathi - Newton
Vijay Maurya - Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary - Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu - Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar - Newton
Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Hindi Medium
Newton
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
The International Indian Film and Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards 2018, are underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre this weekend. The three-day extravaganza from 22 to 24 June returns with its 19th edition.
The celebrations began with a bang on 23 June with IIFA Rocks, where celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and others set the stage on fire with their performances.
This year, the IIFA Awards’s stage will be dominated with action-packed performances lined up for an entertaining evening on 24 June. The action begins at 5 pm Bangkok time, which is 3:30 pm IST.
Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will take to the IIFA stage for the first time in seven years. At the IIFA press conference on 12 June in Mumbai, he said, “My IIFA experience has always been very special … I am super excited, a bit nervous to be back at the IIFA stage and to be performing.” Deol’s act will be a throwback to some of his old songs, along with numbers from Race 3.
The audience is also in for a treat this year as Bollywood’s legendary actress and the enchanting beauty, Rekha, will return to IIFA’s stage after nearly two decades.
Other actors who will perform include Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
For Ranbir Kapoor, a return to the IIFA stage in the City of Angels would be special as the actor won the Best Debutant Award for Saawariya at the 2008 edition of the gala.
Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 17:38 PM