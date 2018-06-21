IIFA Awards 2018: A look at best, worst dressed celebs on green carpet over the years

The 19th edition of IIFA Awards is going to be held at Bangkok from 22 to 24 June. While the audience anticipates with bated breath, guessing names of the IIFA Award winners on Twitter polls, it is imperative to take a look at the other important facet of the show, the red carpet appearances: the glittery gowns and classic cuts.

Best Dressed

Deepika Padukone, who prefers taking the classic route in most of her apparel choices, has consistently proven that classic does not necessarily mean boring or predictable. Her Sabyasachi gold couture lehnga that she paired with oxblood lips and Amrapali jhumkas that she wore to the IIFA Magic of Movies event in Tampa in 2014 made her look like royalty. In 2015, her love for Sabyasachi became more prominent as she draped the the red sequinned saree from his label, pairing it with understated makeup and minimal jewellery. Her 2016 look, however, has to be the winner amongst all, an ivory Sabyasachi inspired by Spanish bullfighters. The stark white outfit was paired with stunning emeralds from Tanishq and rings from Anmol, a middle-parted ponytail and black smokey eyes.

Another Green Carpet darling has to be Alia Bhatt, whose fashion choices are as stunning as her acting skills. For her IIFA Rocks 2017, Bhatt wore a pristine white Manish Malhotra lehenga, keeping her makeup youthful and fresh with blush toned lips and cheeks. On the day of the awards ceremony, she chose a embellished Zuhair Murad off- shoulder gown, keeping accessorising to a bare minimum.

Shahid Kapoor’s style is as diverse as his choice of roles and he has all our heart for his experimental outlook. In a sea of blacks and navy blues, Shahid turned up at the IIFA Rocks green carpet in an all-white customized ensemble from Herringbone & Sui, with cropped pants, a blazer with black accent detailing and a vest. Monochrome sneakers and well-groomed hair and beard finished the look.

For the main event, Shahid opted for a customized Anju Madan suit, the black panel near the midriff carefully placed create contrast. The ties were skipped as well to render a casual-but-formal look. Well done, Shahid!

Mira Rajput too enthralled everyone by travelling the unconventional route, by walking the green carpet in orange, accompanied by her husband. Her stunning Swapnil Shinde gown was Styled by Sanam Ratansi, who kept her makeup fresh and hair beach-wavy. Now that is what we call a power-couple.

Anushka Sharma’s simple look featuring white Roberto Cavalli gown from her 2013 IIFA awards outing is still one of the lingering images in our minds. The actor sparingly implemented the bling, the frills at the bottom of the floor-length gown gave it an angelic appeal.

Huma Qureshi cut an edgy picture in her 2013 IIFA outfit with an all-black gown accented by a wide gold belt. This Nikhil Thampi number was beautifully carried off by the Badlapur actor, who kept her hair pulled back and her lips nude. Understated glamour, you said?

Aditi Rao Hydari showed everyone how to pull off even the trickiest trendy colour on the Green Carpet. Donning a lime green Swapnil Shinde gown, tassled earrings and barely-there makeup, the Padmaavat actor looked flawless.

The Vicky Donor actor was a picture of easy charm, donning a Swapnil Shinde strapless floor sweeping gown with a golden belt to bring definition to waist. Although her copper hoops were sticking out like sore thumb, it was great to see a newcomer not trying too hard to fit into the award-ceremony-staple gloves.

Worst Dressed

There is absolutely no doubt that Richa Chadha is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. But even her performances on celluloid has been unable to erase the memory of the disaster that her Falguni and Shane Peacock number was. The mosquito net sure provided her with a sound sleep at night, but successfully robbed us of ours. Oh the desire to unsee this is real.

Kalki Koechlin, who rarely goes wrong with her choice in films and clothes, chose to wear this Gucci gown for the awards night. While her makeup and accessories were on point, the ruffled outfit made her look like an inflated bubble-gum.

The brighter the better could perhaps only be applicable when it comes to teeth. Neha Dhupia’s number by designer Neha Agarwal made her look like she is posing for a Tide washing powder advertisement. However, her enthusiasm to single-handedly implement colours into the generic black-red-blue palette of the IIFA’s should be appreciated. (yes, sarcasm!)

Karan Singh Grover, fondly remembered as Dr. Armaan Malik from Dill Mill Gaye adorned something that looked like warrior/ military costume with hand-sling casting that has been stolen from a Halloween store.

The dhak dhak girl almost made our hearts stop (because of our inability to process so many colours together) with her IIFA 2013 saree. Whatever Madhuri touches turns to gold, but even Madhuri’s million-watt smile could not save it from featuring in our worst dressed category.

Swara Bhaskar might be our boldest 'veere', but there is no excuse for looking like a soda beverage bottle. Absolutely not.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:57 PM