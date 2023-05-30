At the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2023, Rakul Preet Singh paid homage to the black-and-white era of cinema with her performance, and IIFA has even shared a glimpse of her performance on Instagram. They wrote- “All Charm and Irresistible Cuteness! #RakulPreetSingh enchants the audience with her awe-inspiring performance at the stage of NEXA IIFA Awards 2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Wearing black and white costumes, the actress danced to famous songs from the golden era including, Aaiye Meharbaan, Babuji Dheere Chalna, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua and Meraa Naama Chin Chin Chu.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost a few months ago, the actress got candid on many things.

The importance of a platform like OTT

It’s the best platform to tell a story like this. When you tell a story about a subject that’s still taboo, you’re not sure whether people are going to come to the cinemas or not. But with a digital platform, even if they are not comfortable watching the film with the family, they can always watch it alone and then get impacted. To reach your target audience, you need to have the right medium.

“I’m dreaming of a love story like DDLJ, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”

Love story, I’m dreaming of a love story, I’m giving it out to the universe that I want to do a heart-wrenching love story, ekdum dard dene waali love story. Yaariyan wasn’t an Aashiqui, De De Pyaar De was a very progressive love story. I’m talking about something like a DDLJ, a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, or a Sita Ramam, which is a beautiful love story, something like that.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2‘ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I Love You‘ opposite Pavail Gulati.

