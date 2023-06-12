While the world waits to witness the magic of IIFA on TV, Nora Fatehi’s performance has caught everyone’s attention on the internet. She recently put up a non-stop 10 min performance by paying tribute to Helen, glimpses of which did rounds on the internet, and netizens couldn’t keep calm.

Very recently she posted a video of the rehearsals on her social, where you can see the crew and her practicing the steps of the songs. She captioned it, “The moment the music went off, we just kept going and that too on imaginary beat! It’s the part where it went back on and we were still on time for me!!!”

Timing, they say is everything and while the music stopped, none of them missed a beat! Nora always fascinates us with her precision, be it her dance movies or the timing of it. These inside captures are definitely making us want to see this sooner on TV.

About IIFA 2023

The IIFA awards and weekend returned to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Apart from Nora, the other performances included names like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh

Just about last night, Nora Fatehi grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out wearing a backless dress for an event. Here’s the video:

