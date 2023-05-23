Iulia Vantur is all set to steal the spotlight at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with her performance for the prestigious Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks this year! Watch her set the stage on fire with her dynamic performance!

The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

Enjoy a weekend full of glamour and fashion, see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards lights up Etihad Arena this month!

Book your tickets now at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/events for a weekend full of glitz and glamour of IIFA!

About IIFA 2023

The countdown to the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) has begun. With the biggest celebration of Indian cinema, music, dance and fashion days away, Bollywood is gearing up for the biggest holiday for the entire industry, with at least 20 of the industry’s A-listers packing to be there at IIFA. They will be landing once again on the entertainment-filled and action-packed amazing Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from 25th – 27th May for the eagerly awaited 2023 Sobha IIFA Weekend and Nexa Awards partnered by Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi. NEXA continues as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition and this year we are joined for the first time by Sobha Realty as the title sponsor of the IIFA Weekend.

