Superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to deliver a super entertaining, live wire onstage performance at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

It is well established that Ranveer Singh is the most electrifying performer on the live stage in Hindi cinema. Ranveer’s performance will add huge sparkle to the grand IIFA awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the 20th and 21st of May, 2022.

Ranveer connects with everyone in the current generation and is set to enthral audiences with his trademark electrifying performance. IIFA 2022 will present his super energetic, super special act on the final day of awards.

The grandiose global event will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Speaking of the occasion, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is like home to me, as I am the brand ambassador of such a spectacular destination! I am super thrilled to be heading there to entertain people with a performance that will be super special. The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy & Awards, is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and it doesn’t get bigger than this! I am looking forward to a ‘KHAAS' IIFA experience at Yas because I know that from the hospitality to the awe-inspiring celebrations, it’s going to be epic!”

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema here or you can head to the website where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.