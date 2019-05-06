IFTDA requests Godrej Properties to build Raj Kapoor museum in their newly-acquired RK Studios ground

The Indian Film and Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has requested Godrej Properties Ltd. to build a Raj Kapoor museum in the premises of the iconic RK Studios.

Godrej Properties recently purchased the RK Studios for an undisclosed amount. The Kapoor family had decided to sell the iconic studio,which was built by legendary actor Raj Kapoor nearly 70 years ago, due to growing losses, in 2018.

In a letter quoted by The Times of India, IFTDA has requested the Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej group, to designate a space for a museum for Raj Kapoor in order to "protect his legacy" for the "future generations".

"Raj Kapoor was an institution in himself, an inspiration to budding directors, a guide to media students, and a connoisseur of music. It’s our humble appeal to you on behalf of the film industry and the IFTDA to spare some area from the 33,000 sq meters, for a Raj Kapoor museum, which will refresh the memories of the filmmaker and actor for the next generations. We request you to pay this tribute to the unsurpassable genius and give a solemn thought to our appeal," the publication quotes IFTDA's letter.

Further, president of the association Ashoke Pandit said that he feels that it is imperative to "protect the identity of great masters" like Raj Kapoor. He lamented that towers and malls are built on studio lands, considered to be "places of worship" by the film industry.

Located in Chembur, Mumbai, the studio was in the news in September 2017 after a major fire broke out, leaving the place gutted.

