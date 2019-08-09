IFFM 2019: Australian university announces Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship

La Trobe University announced the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship on Friday, providing a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring female researcher from India to make a meaningful impact in the world.

Aligned to Shah Rukh Khan’s leadership on humanitarian and social justice causes this prestigious four-year PhD scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to undertake research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time. The scholarship is being introduced in recognition of Khan’s dedication to women’s empowerment, through his MEER Foundation. The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of $200,000 to be completed at La Trobe’s state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia. They will undertake research supervised by the University’s leading experts in either health, sport, information technology, cyber security or engineering.

The announcement was made during Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to La Trobe University as the chief guest of the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. La Trobe is the first Australian University to award Shah Rukh Khan with an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters (honoris causa), in recognition of his wide-ranging humanitarian work, including establishing the Meer Foundation to support and empower women who have survived acid attacks in India.

La Trobe Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar, said in a statement, “The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship recognises Khan’s extraordinary altruism, demonstrated in his work to advocate for women’s empowerment. Reflecting La Trobe’s values of inclusivity, equity, and social justice, this scholarship will offer a unique and potentially life-changing opportunity for an Indian woman to conduct research in a critical area affecting the world such a cyber security, health or engineering.”

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed the announcement of a scholarship in his name.

Khan said in a statement, “As a passionate advocate for women’s equality and empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe university wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity.”

