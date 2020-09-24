IFFI pushed to January 2021, will be held in both physical and virtual format, announces Prakash Javadekar

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November, has been pushed until next year, due to the coronavirus outbreak

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to be held in Goa from 20 to 28 November, has been postponed to 16 to 24 January next year and will be held in a hybrid format that will be both virtual and physical.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a statement on Thursday that the decision to postpone IFFI was arrived at after he discussed the matter with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

I&B Ministry officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

"It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from 16 to 24 January, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols," Javadekar said.

"The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual & Physical format," he added in the statement.

All COVID-related protocols will be strictly enforced in accordance with festivals convened recently in the international film festival circuit, the minister said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)