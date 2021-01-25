IFFI Goa 2021: Danish film Into the Darkness wins top honour; Biswajit Chatterjee bags Personality Of The Year Award

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Sunday, 24 January in Goa.

While the Danish film Into the Darkness won the Golden Peacock award for the Best Film, the Best Director award was presented to Chen-Nien Ko for his Taiwanese film Silent Forest. Tzu-Chuan Liu, who was the lead actor in the film was honoured with the Best Male Actor award. The Best Female Actor award was bagged by the Polish actor Zofia Stafiej for her performance in the film I Never Cry. The Special Jury award was presented to the film February by Bulgarian filmmaker Kamen Kavlev.

Veteran actor, producer, director, vocalist of Hindi and Bengali films, Biswajit Chatterjee won the IFFI's Indian Personality of the Year Award.

Golden Peacock Award – Into the Darkness

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest

Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry

Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest

Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina

Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge

Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters

Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee