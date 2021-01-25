IFFI Goa 2021: Danish film Into the Darkness wins top honour; Biswajit Chatterjee bags Personality Of The Year Award
The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held its award ceremony on the closing day of the festival on Sunday, 24 January in Goa.
While the Danish film Into the Darkness won the Golden Peacock award for the Best Film, the Best Director award was presented to Chen-Nien Ko for his Taiwanese film Silent Forest. Tzu-Chuan Liu, who was the lead actor in the film was honoured with the Best Male Actor award. The Best Female Actor award was bagged by the Polish actor Zofia Stafiej for her performance in the film I Never Cry. The Special Jury award was presented to the film February by Bulgarian filmmaker Kamen Kavlev.
Veteran actor, producer, director, vocalist of Hindi and Bengali films, Biswajit Chatterjee won the IFFI's Indian Personality of the Year Award.
Check out the highlights here
Legendary Actor Shri Biswajit Chatterjee was Felicitated as “Indian Personality at The Year” At The Closing Ceremony of #IFFI51.@satija_amit @Chatty111Prasad @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/H8Ay3Mv3Xg
— International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) January 24, 2021
Danish World War II drama 'Into the Darkness' bags Golden Peacock Award at #IFFI51
The film by Anders Refnis is a gripping dive into the complex emotional turmoil which the people of Denmark had to undergo, during the Nazi occupation of the country pic.twitter.com/PLAvp8gN8D
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021
Taiwanese Director Chen-Nien Ko wins Best Director Award for The Silent Forest, Tzu-Chuan Liu adjudged Best Actor – Male for the filmhttps://t.co/nyazoYkmLF#IFFI51
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021
#IFFI51 ICFT @UNESCO Gandhi Award, for a film best reflecting Gandhiji's ideals of peace, tolerance & non-violence, goes to Ameen Nayfeh’s 2020 Arabic film '200 Meters'
A moving story of a Palestinian father in the Occupied Territories of the Middle East, trying to reach his son pic.twitter.com/gHkJEREmRk
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021
I wish that nobody will ever have to go through separation. I hope #Pandemic will go away and hope we will be reunited with our family and loved ones
Amin Nayfeh, Director (200 Meters) which won ICFT @UNESCO Gandhi Award pic.twitter.com/qe2YAGJJdN
— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 24, 2021
Here's a look at the winners of 51st IFFI:
Golden Peacock Award – Into the Darkness
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Male – Tzu-Chuan Liu, The Silent Forest
Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor – Female – Zofia Stafiej, I Never Cry
Silver Peacock Award for Best Director – Chen-Nien Ko, The Silent Forest
Best Debut Director Award – Cássio Pereira dos Santos, Valentina
Special Mention Award – Kripal Kalita, Bridge
Special Jury Award – Kamin Kalev, February
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award – Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Meters
Indian Personality of the Year Award – Biswajit Chatterjee
