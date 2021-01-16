IFFI 2021: From Satyajit Ray tribute to Bangladesh as Country of Focus, all you need to know about the film festival

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is scheduled to take place in Goa from 16 to 24 January

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is scheduled to take place in Goa from 16 to 24 January.

According to a report in The Indian Express, IFFI, which takes place from 20 to 28 November every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival aims at providing a platform for filmmakers from across the world to showcase their work.

IFFI, which is jointly hosted by the Government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the venue had gotten permanently shifted to the state of Goa in 2004. This time around the festival has adopted a dual ‘hybrid’ mode, with both virtual and physical experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#IFFI51 Opening Ceremony Tomorrow For the 1st time, #IFFI is being held in a hybrid mode Italian cinematographer Mr. Vittorio Storaro to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award Bangladesh is the Country of Focus 15 films compete for Golden Peacockhttps://t.co/vqc6kN3M7K pic.twitter.com/LFcwfXQGvW — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) January 15, 2021



Satyajit Ray tribute

The 51st IFFI will pay tribute to the celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray marking his birth centenary. Some of the classic films of the filmmaker that will be screened at the festival are Charulata, Ghare Baire, Pather Panchali, Shatranj Ke Khilari and Sonar Kella.

The country in focus

During the 51st IFFI, the Country in Focus is Bangladesh. Four films from Bangladesh have been included in the section. These include Jibondhuli by TanvirMokammel, Meghmallar by Zahidur Rahim Anjan, Under Construction by Rubaiyat Hossain and Sincerely Yours, Dhaka by Nuhash Humanyun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, and 9 other individual directors.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, at the opening ceremony. The event will have celebrated film directors Pablo Cesar (Argentina), Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India) and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh) in attendance. They will also be the Jury members of the festival.

Indian Panorama

A selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films will be showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the 51st IFFI. Goan movies will be screened under a special Goan section. This apart, 15 acclaimed films will compete for the Golden Peacock award at IFFI's International Competition section.