IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award at ceremony, felicitated by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth inaugurated the 50th edition of International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) on 20 November in Goa. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award for their contribution to arts and cinema.

The veteran actor received the prestigious award from the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, actor Amitabh Bachchan. He also felicitated Amitabh at the inaugural ceremony.

While expressing his gratitude, Amitabh also thanked South Indian superstar Rajinikanth for always being 'an incredible source of inspiration' for him.

"I would also like to thank the government of Goa and my very dear friend and actor Rajinikanth, who I consider a member of my family," said Bachchan

Jokingly, the actor added, "we both keep on bantering and advising each other, which we don't take. I feel relationships are made of this. Thank you, Rajni for being with me as an incredible source of inspiration."

In the end, the Bachchan, who has won numerous accolades including Dadasaheb Phalke Award said, "I have no words to express my gratitude to IFFI for honouring me today and also for having a retrospective of my films which will be starting tomorrow. I am very grateful for all."

Check out all the pictures here

Shri. @rajinikanth dedicates the “Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI” award to all the directors, producers & crew he has had the pleasure of working throughout his illustrious career. #IFFI50 #IFFI2019 pic.twitter.com/Q48flMqayn — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

Shri. @rajinikanth dedicates the “Icon of Golden Jubilee of IFFI” award to all the directors, producers & crew he has had the pleasure of working throughout his illustrious career. #IFFI50 #IFFI2019 pic.twitter.com/Q48flMqayn — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 20, 2019

"Coming to Goa has always been like coming home. My very first Film was shot here. And ever since then, I've had many opportunities to work in this wonderful place" ~ @SrBachchan at the inaugural of Dadasaheb Phalke Award Retrospective. #IFFI2019 #AmitabhBachchan #IFFI50 pic.twitter.com/CkLUe8qu35 — IFFI 2019 (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2019

The 50th @IFFIGoa got underway with a spectacular opening ceremony in the presence of eminent film personalities from India & around the world. People of Goa would enjoy this Golden Jubilee edition, having several entertainment activities specially designed for general public. pic.twitter.com/nJ7bLVqFpD — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 20, 2019

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth marked their presence at the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji.

(Also read : IFFI 2019 curtain raiser: Italian film Despite the Fog opens festival; Russia selected as spotlight country with eight features)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2019 15:40:42 IST