'If Luck By Chance released now, it would have been a blockbuster': Sanjay Kapoor

This year, he has starred opposite Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal, played the role of Sonam Kapoor’s father in recently released The Zoya Factor. In an interview with Firstpost, Sanjay Kapoor reveals that he was surprised by the reception he received to the superhit Mission Mangal.

“Lot of people told me that my character is like a nagging father; but I think that he is a concerned father. In real life, I’m friendlier with my children but I understand the character. A father has to take care of his child, he has to correct them. That’s the reason behind the film’s success, as the characters are very believable.” He continues, “I got so many message, where people shared that their father used to do similar things. I give credit to the writers of the film as they have written these characters to be relatable rather than far-fetched."

The Zoya Factor marks a first time collaboration of Sanjay-Sonam on screen. During a recent media interaction, Sonam shared that her uncle is the most chilled out person in her family and he is her secret-keeper. When Sanjay was asked to explain this, he said, “I am very comfortable with everyone. Be it Sonam or Arjun (Kapoor) or even my nephews Mohit (Marwah) and Akshay (Marwah). They all have grown up in front of me. But yes I’ve been more like a friend to them as a chacha (uncle)." He credited his wife (Maheep Sandhu) for making him ‘Uncle Cool’. “I chill out with them, I’m there at their parties and they attend my parties also. Since Maheep is close to Sonam, it also helped to break that chacha-bhatiji relationship”.

Meanwhile, the actor is glad that Indian audiences are exposed to universal content and it has changed the perception of entertainment. He says that with Lust Stories getting recognised by the Emmy Awards, the Indian film industry is no less than any international film industry. Kapoor went on to praise digital medium: “The web space is brilliant; you can experiment in performances, writing, and many other aspects. The web is like a boon to creative people. Nowadays, you don’t have to depend on a superstar for your story. So you take genuine actors, who are going to do a good job and they will give their time for it.”

He continues, "Today most movies are sticking to the subject, and then they think about the range. The so-called 'Hit Formula' of the box office is nowhere to be seen."

Sanjay worked with Zoya Akhtar on her directorial debut, Luck By Chance (2009) and he believes that if the movie would have released today, it would have done wonders at the box office. “If Luck By Chance would have released today, it would go on to become a blockbuster. The movie has everything. It was very real; it had a fun, good story, dialogues, and performances. It has been 11 years and in terms of infrastructure and audience choice, a lot has changed.”

Sanjay concluded by revealing that he will soon be seen in a web series for Amazon.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 16:24:55 IST