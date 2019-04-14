If Game of Thrones were Indian: Lilly Singh releases spoof video ahead of HBO show's Season 8 premiere

Ahead of the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO's highly anticipated fantasy drama Game of Thrones, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has released her spoof video, re-imagining the series and its characters as Indian. Titled If Game of Thrones Were Indian, the clip shows ‘Mother of Peacocks’ Daenerys Targaryen haggling with the merchant for a fleet of Dothraki and a dragon with familiar phrases, "I am a loyal customer", "I come here all the time", and "the other shop is offering a better deal".

If @GameOfThrones were Indian, things would look and feel a lot different! The only thing missing from Westeros is a little jugaad WATCH: https://t.co/XW7Tjwk1rW#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/yiMPN5wYdE — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) April 12, 2019

In Singh's version, Game of Thrones becomes House of Singh, Jon Snow becomes Jitender Singh and Dany "the queen of New Delhi, master of dandia, protector of cows, head of rail gaddi (train) and mother of peacock. Cersei ties Raksha Bandhan on Jaime's wrist, and Snow aka Jitender breaks into 'Malhari'. When an army of one million threatens to attack House of Singh, Lilly smirks and says that her "small" village has about 10 million residents, taking a not-so-subtle dig at India's ever-growing population.

Uploaded on 13 April, the video already has over 650,000 views.

Recently, Lilly visited India for YouTube Fan Fest, where she collaborated with a number of Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan, singer Neha Kakkar and Diljit Dosanjh.

Her video If Bollywood Songs Were Rap has been widely appreciated for broaching topics such as bisexuality and mental health. She is also the first-ever woman of Indian origin to host a late night show.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 09:50:16 IST

