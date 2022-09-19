It’s been an Aunty-licious few weeks for netizens. From the fabulous Bollywood wives, to the unbelievably fabulous Kareena Kapoor Khan, to the archaic yet relevant ‘Sima from Mumbai’––the word Aunty has been tossing around like confetti.

Why is Aunty a bad word? Because it signifies an older woman? Why is being an older woman a pejorative? One actor even threatened to sue anyone who called her Aunty. More importantly, why is Uncle then not a bad word? I don’t get it though.

As they age, men are said to acquire status, respect and life experience, while women are said to acquire wrinkles, gray hair and menopause. Babu becomes Babuji, but baby becomes Behenji! What’s with this weighted hypocrisy? Why is it derogatory for a woman to be older but not a man? Are we still so gendered in our imaginary insults? Aren’t we too woke to be so ageist and sexist?

I meet all sorts of women daily. From powerful business icons to influencers to domestic staff to intellectuals to comedians to artists to homemakers to tiger mommies, and do you know the one thing these powerful goddesses have in common–-their obsession with their bodies­­––the look, the weight and the age! I wish they were as obsessed with talking up their achievements as they are with talking down their bodies.

But who can blame them? Every single day, we punish women by scrutinizing their appearance. We collectively shame women about the way they age. Society tells us that women must keep on being beautiful no matter how aged we are. The same society tells us to denigrate women who are beautiful.

No wonder women cringe at turning older. ‘Aunty’ has become an insult for any woman over 30, much like ‘slut’ for teenage girls and ‘bitch’ for accomplished women. The minute you’re called that everything you’ve done devolves into nothingness. You are no longer taken seriously.

The democratization of age must be as much on the feminist agenda, as other issues, because it seeps through the moral universe of women everywhere, every day. And don’t think this does not apply to you because you’re young. Ageing is a boon, and if you get to become old, do it with dignity.

What can we do to change the conversation? First, change the monologue in your head that puts you down, to a dialogue that lifts you up. Talk back to yourself. If we can think of a tree “growing” but not “growing older”, why can’t we think the same way of ourselves? Because you know what grows with age? Don’t say thighs, please. Sure, they do, but what also grows is your wisdom, your sense of humour, your strength, your intuition, your sense of stillness, of savouring each moment, each friendship, each love, each laugh, of knowing who and what is worth your time, knowing when and what to let go off, and––most importantly––what to keep. I feel like all the best things in my life came to me from my mid-30s. I married the most wonderful man, had two gorgeous baby girls, wrote books, hosted shows, won awards, and even signed film deals. Getting old rocks! Sure, your boobs do surya namaskar with your navel, and your hair thinks it’s the moon. Your eyes turn progressive though you didn’t even know they were regressive. But getting older is the best. Yet, every day, everyone I meet wants to look younger or be younger? Why? Isn’t getting older better than the alternative?

Then there’s the additional burden of ‘ageing well’. The sly rebuke­­––“Oh, you look fab … for your age!” Looking good post 40 is literally a full-time job, as we saw when the stunning Seema Khan put herself through that blood-curling vampire facial. You need privilege, time, bandwidth, and interest. But whether you want to be a ‘hottie at 40’ or ‘naughty at 40’ or ‘crusty at 40’ it’s your age and your choice! Whether a woman chooses to be processed or unprocessed, in the body or mind or both, it is ultimately her decision. I know women who spend every waking hour in the quest to look younger, and women who spend every waking hour in the quest to do more with their intellect, talent and passion. Women who bleach and tuck everything on them to perfection, and women who let it all hang. Women who do both. But whether you choose to look like the sun, gray hair bleached to incognisance, or the moon, gray hair mounted on top of the universe of your existence, you’re shining either way. Why hide it?

We ogle at the gracefully ageing Tom Cruise, or Shah Rukh Khan, or Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. But do we accord the same fantasy to women who age as gracefully like Madhuri Dixit or Neena Gupta? Has anyone ever asked Shashi Tharoor his beauty routine?

Is it ultimately about the age or the ability to tell women what to do at their age? To make sure they know they’re being watched. Why else would women allow themselves to be cut open, have acid put on their skins, pluck their organs out, deny themselves everything good to have a good body instead of having a good life? No matter how powerful a woman is, it is her private submission we seek. Stop accepting this tripe. When none of us are given life instructions, why are we accepting beauty instructions?

We need to change the rules, not our age. Age is a number. A social construct. So, don’t shave. Own every second, every minute, every month, and every year that you have survived and thrived in this planet.

Ageing in women is a nod to those of us who managed to survive in a world that would never let us. We must decide what we see when we look in the mirror. Divorce the word ‘Aunty’ from its vituperative colloquialism. Treat it instead as a form of endearment. Respect it with a ‘no-fucks-given’ attitude. The responsibility of representation is on you­­––young or old, encumbered or free, to live your best life and to be the Aunty who ‘gets up and dances’. Your age, your choice.

Meghna Pant is a multiple award-winning and bestselling author, screenwriter, columnist and speaker, whose latest novel BOYS DON’T CRY (Penguin Random House) will soon be seen on screen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.