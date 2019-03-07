Idris Elba to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel

Warner Bros has roped in Idris Elba to play Deadshot in the Suicide Squad sequel. Elba replaces Will Smith in a film written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn.

Variety reports Smith had to opt out of the squad for reasons pertaining to scheduling conflicts. Even though no other news on casting is confirmed, Margot Robbie is speculated to return as Harley Quinn for the DC film.

Production is slated to start in Atlanta in September, as the studio finalised the sequel’s release date to be 6 August, 2021. The release date is still quite far and the details on who else will be joining Elba is expected to be revealed in time.

The original Suicide Squad, which starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie, became a massive box office sensation in 2016 and grossed $746 million worldwide, despite poor reviews from critics.

Elba has some big upcoming releases on the big screen. He'll be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for The Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. He'll also play the role of Macavity in Tom Hooper‘s film adaptation of the Broadway sensation Cats with Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson.

