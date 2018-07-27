You are here:

ICW 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan closes for Falguni Shane Peacock in a 30 kg gold lehenga

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 14:48:10 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the show for Falguni-Shane Peacock in a stunning gold lehenga on Day 2 of the Indian Couture Week ongoing at Taj Palace in New Delhi.

The actress was the showstopper for the designers' collection titled, Amour De Junagarh and flaunted a gold embellished 30 kg A-line lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse and a glittering nude dupatta.

On her outfit, News18 quoted Kareena as saying, "I have walked the ramp for about 10 years and more, but this is the first time I am wearing an outfit that weighs 30 kgs and if weren’t for Falguni and Shane, I wouldn’t have done this."

The crystal work on the lehenga and the feather-like embellishments on the dupatta, complete with a gold look, added romance, glamour and chic to the ensemble; making it an eye-turner for every bride.

About their collection, Falguni Shane Peacock told Hindustan Times, "We have drawn our inspiration from a tale in which a Parisian queen is invited to the resplendent Junagarh Palace in Rajasthan, which is known for its meticulous architecture and grandeur."

