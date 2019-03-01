IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India; Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher welcome Wing Commander

The whole nation welcomed the news of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan will release the captured IAF pilot on Friday as a peace gesture. Bollywood personalities too rejoiced and thanked the officer for his service:

So glad to hear about the release of #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Our hearts swell with pride and joy and we are all waiting to welcome our braveheart back🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #WelcomeBackAbhinandan — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 28, 2019

Anupam Kher mentioned in Hindi how Abhinandan's bravery and courage sets an example for rest of the India

प्यारे अभिनंदन ! आपका भारत की धरती पर एक बार फिर से अभिनंदन है। हम सबको समय समय पर साहस, धैर्य, विश्वास, गर्व और गौरव वाली जीती जागती मिसाल की ज़रूरत पड़ती है। विपरीत परिस्थितियों में आपके व्यक्तित्व ने हमें वो दिखाया। उसके लिए 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की तरफ़ से धन्यवाद।जीते रहो।🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WY6tZikO3d — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 1, 2019

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a heart-felt message. He writes, "There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams."

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏. Happy to hear our pilot is going to be released tomorrow🙏 God bless! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2019

Glued to our TVs to catch a glimpse of our Hero’s return! The way you stayed calm, professional & respectful during such adversities talks so much about your bravery. Such a proud feeling, welcome back wing commander. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳gratefully yours ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 1, 2019

We salute your bravery and valour....we applaud your strength in the face of adversity....#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 1, 2019

Excellent to know braveheart #WingCommanderAbhinandan will be home tomorrow. May this be the beginning to the end of all war murmurs. #AboutTime — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 28, 2019

The pilot was released by Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post on Friday, two days after he was captured across the Line of Control after shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet.

