You are here:

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns to India; Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher welcome Wing Commander

FP Staff

Mar 01, 2019 18:45:59 IST

The whole nation welcomed the news of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s return to India after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan will release the captured IAF pilot on Friday as a peace gesture. Bollywood personalities too rejoiced and thanked the officer for his service:

Anupam Kher mentioned in Hindi how Abhinandan's bravery and courage sets an example for rest of the India

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a heart-felt message. He writes, "There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams."

The pilot was released by Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari joint check-post on Friday, two days after he was captured across the Line of Control after shooting down a Pakistan Air Force F-16 jet.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 18:51:33 IST

tags: Anupam Kher , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman , Imran Khan , Raveena Tandon , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy , Taapsee Pannu , Vivek Oberoi

also see

Kangana Ranaut on IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's release: Eagerly awaiting his return

Kangana Ranaut on IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's release: Eagerly awaiting his return

Watch: Badla song 'Kyun Rabba' composed by Amaal Mallik captures Taapsee Pannu's emotional turmoil

Watch: Badla song 'Kyun Rabba' composed by Amaal Mallik captures Taapsee Pannu's emotional turmoil

Badla Unplugged teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan engage in witty banter ahead of promo release

Badla Unplugged teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan engage in witty banter ahead of promo release