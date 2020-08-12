IAF objects to 'undue negative' portrayal of air force in 'Gunjan Saxena', writes to CBFC
The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, said a senior official. The movie was released on streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday.
The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
"The IAF has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objecting to certain scenes in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' wherein it has been portrayed in undue negative light," the official said.
The Defence Ministry had written to the CBFC last month raising strong objections to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web series, sources said.
It had urged that production houses may be advised to obtain a no-objection certificate from the ministry before telecasting any film, documentary or web series on an Army theme, they added.
The ministry had received some complaints raising strong objections about the portrayal of Indian Army personnel and the military uniform in an 'insulting manner', they said.
The sources said the communication last month was also sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consideration
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Gunjan Saxena movie review: Deeply moving account of a remarkable woman's heartbreaks and soaring triumph
Gunjan Saxena never once veers away from its intent to recount an individual's personal story, staying determinedly intimate even in war scenes.
The Friday List: From a Voot Select series shot during the lockdown to Atlas Obscura's talk on wax carving, your weekly calendar of virtual events
Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.
For Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharan Sharma, why the making of Gunjan Saxena felt personal
In a conversation with Firstpost on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi open up about trials of telling a true story, the debate surrounding the trailer, and more