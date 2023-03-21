Jr NTR is presently basking in the success of his recent release SS Rajamouli-directed RRR which has created a lot of waves across the world. After winning a number of accolades, the film recently also bagged an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. After the raging success of his last release, fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to come back to the big screen and also make fresh announcements about his upcoming projects. Amid all the anticipation and excitement, Jr NTR has recently made a shocking statement that left fans in a state of dismay, though only for a short while!

It was during a recent event in Hyderabad when Jr NTR was asked about his next project and he responded by saying that he has not yet signed any other movie and will stop doing movies if the question is asked repeatedly.

“I am not doing any movie. If you ask repeatedly, I’ll stop doing movies,” the actor said as cited by media outlets.

After leaving the audience in shock for a brief while, the actor confessed that he was joking further adding that he has no plans to stop making films. Notably, it was the re-release event of Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Das ka Dhamki where the actor interacted with the media.

Apart from this, another incident from the event also grabbed the media’s attention. A fan was spotted grabbing the actor from behind for a picture when he left the stage after the event. While the security tried evading the fan as he tried tightly grabbing Jr NTR, the actor obliged the fan for the picture.

RRR’s Oscar win

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Naatu Naatu song from the film RRR recently bagged an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the song won the award in the Original Best Song category.

While the film’s entire team was present at the event, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava also gave a live performance. The award was on the contrary received by composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

On the work front, Jr NTR is presently gearing up for his next film NTR 30.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.