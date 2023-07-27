Bollywood star Kriti Sanon is simultaneously embarking on a new journey becoming a force to reckon with in different shades. Marking the special occasion of her birthday, Kriti has stepped ahead on her entrepreneurial journey by announcing her beauty brand HYPHEN. While the actress had recently launched her own production house, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, this time she has truly extended her wings into diverse business cultures with her new beauty brand.

She shared the news with fans and captioned- “Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product.”

Apart from this, on the work front, Kriti is set to appear in “The Crew” and a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Shahid Kapoor. She also has Do Patti with Kajol and an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap coming up. And this year, she also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon announced her production house’s commencement Blue Butterfly Films. The actress wrote- “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself.”

Fans found a connection between the name of her production house and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, while interacting with a fan many years back, spoke about the reason why he used the blue butterfly emoji in his replies. It has now gone viral. He wrote- “The ‘blue butterfly’ signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance. He also called ‘blue butterfly’ magical.