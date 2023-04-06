Malaika Arora has off late been vocal about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The model-turned-actress, who is knows for fitness and bold outfit choice, prefers to follow her heart. After ending her 19-year-long marriage with filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. With that said, the actress has recently opened up on her marriage plans and said that they both are ready to settle.

In an interaction with Brides Today, the Chaiya Chaiya actress said that she has thought about remarriage as she believes in the institution of love, companionship and marriage. She said, “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life.”

Malaika and Arjun have often been seen on social media sharing PDA moments, sharing photos and videos as well as posting romantic captions dedicating each other. They have also been seen rejoicing each other’s success publicly.

Malaika went on to say that she has been in her most productive and successful stage and wishes to work in the same pace for the next three decades. Speaking about her relationship with the Half-Girlfriend actor, Malaika said, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

After dating for many year, Malaika and Arjun confirmed their relationship in 2019. Previously. she was married to Arbaaz Khan for almost 19 years and got divorced in 2017. The duo are parents to a son named Arhaan.

On the work front, the actress made her OTT debut with Moving In With Malaika last year. The TV show streams on Disney Hotstar.

