There have been rumours around The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnohotri taking a dig at Prabhas and clashing his film The Vaccine War with his Salaar on September 28. They clashed last year too when Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files released on the same day too. On Twitter, the filmmaker clarified he never spoke anything against the star.

He tweeted- “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us.”

Vivek Agnihotri chats with Firstpost

In a recent interview with Firtspost, when Agnihotri was asked how JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) has shaped him being a product of the institute, he said, “My DNA is very different. I am not a kind of person, who can be shaped by institutes. I also went to Harvard and there is a very famous saying, that this is the Harvard gate and they say, if a horse goes in a horse will come out. But if an ass goes in an ass will come out. So, the thing is, I don’t think institutes can shape you and if it is happening, it’s a failure on the part of the institute. Institute should help you in critical thinking rather than shaping your mind in a certain direction.”

Agnihotri further added, “The problem with JNU is that it has been brainwashing students. This particular institute is creating certain kinds of students who thinks opposing everything just for the sake of it, is cool. Sometimes you need to do good for the society and just being a critic just doesn’t help. I have been a Naxal too and a leftist and have very intense politics, but I have learnt one thing that it is useless being a critic. You end up as a frustrated person and your contribution to society is nothing. I would say I have spent so much time in Bollywood and in JNU, it didn’t shape me in any way. I am who I am.”