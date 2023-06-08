Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati starrer Romantic Thriller ‘I Love You’ is all set for its direct-to-digital premiere on 16th June on JioCinema. The trailer of the Film, which was unveiled today, depicts a passionate and dark side of love combined with elements of thrill and nail-biting suspense. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Kiran Kumar.

‘I Love You’ is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level. The plot unfolds with a series of twists and turns showcasing a thrilling tale of revenge. Wait for 16th June for the mystery to unfold! Presented by Jio Studios, ‘I Love You’ is an Athena & The Vermillion World Production, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, “I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of Drama, Suspense & Thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience reactions on this one.”

Pavail Gulati also commented, “When Nikhil narrated the Film to me, I was instantly on-board. The Story allowed me to shift between and unravel contrasting character shades, which was absolutely thrilling. I Love You is different in its treatment, fast-paced, edgy with vibrance in emotions and at the same time, very enjoyable in its narrative. Eagerly waiting for the audience to see our film.”

Director Nikhil Mahajan, who has also won several awards for his 2022 Marathi film, Godavari, is now geared up for his Hindi film debut. He added, “It was a fantastic working environment with all actors giving their best. I worked on the story drawing inspiration from some real incidents and dramatized the romantic thriller quotient of the film based on how relationships transcend emotions in the contemporary workspace environment. Showcasing the film on JioCinema will help the film reach out to widest audiences possible.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.