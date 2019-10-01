You are here:

I Lost My Body trailer: A severed hand and a pizza delivery boy's love story form the themes of this Netflix animated film

FP Staff

Oct 01, 2019 11:47:17 IST

Netflix released the first trailer of award-winning animation film I Lost My Body, which runs two parallel stories. One is of a severed hand that escapes a Parisian laboratory and roams the city in search of its original body. The other is of a pizza delivery boy Naoufel, a Moroccan orphan who is sent to live with his neglectful uncle, and eventually falls in love with a librarian named Gabrielle.

A still from the trailer | Twitter

The animated film seems to be full of mystery and adventure, topped with a love story. While the hand survives the extremity of pigeons and rats in the city, he is constantly visited by the flashbacks of his owner, Naoufel.

The official synopsis reads, "In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand’s separation, and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three."

Check out the trailer here

Dev Patel, Alia Shawkat, and George Wendt are leading the English cast of the critically-acclaimed animated film, directed by Jeremy Clapin, according to Variety. Patel will voice Naoufel, Shawkat will play Gabrielle, and Wendt will play Gabrielle’s uncle.

The film is based on the novel 'Happy Hand' by Amelie screenwriter Guillaume Laurant, who worked on the adaptation of I Lost My Body with director Clapin.

I Lost My Body was screened at the Cannes Film Festival last year, where it became the first animated film ever to win the Nepresso Grand Prize. The film made the rounds at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, where it collected even more accolades.

I Lost My Body will stream on Netflix on 29 November.

