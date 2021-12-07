'Sakshi was a very layered character. She was vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet strong and fearless,' Nushrratt Bharuccha says.

Chhorii star Nushrratt Bharuccha, has been garnering praises for her performance in the film, from all across. The actress went out of her comfort zone with the film, and stunned us with her new avatar as an actress.

Speaking about her process of approaching the character, she says "With each movie, I always try and discover a new approach or method to do the character, to know the character or to turn into the character. This is because, I never went to an acting school, or took any other form of formal training, — I have always learnt on the job and found my own way to do a character."

Nushrratt adds, "Sakshi was a very layered character. She was vulnerable, soft, impressionable, forgiving and yet strong and fearless. A survivor. A fighter. Getting her emotional quotient right as a fiercely protective mother was also very important."

"I'm eternally grateful to Vishal sir for seeing Sakshi in me, and entrusting me with the character," the actor says.

Unanimously lauded as her career’s finest performance, Chhorii ushers in a new era for the actress as audiences were introduced to Nushrratt 2.0. There’s much more in store from the actress as she turns the page with content-driven films like Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu, and Hurdang.