Having the reputation of doing things differently, the new mom in town Sonam Kapoor has finally revealed how she broke the pregnancy news, to her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress, who shot a cover spread with Vogue India ahead of her baby’s birth, was talking about her “tough” first trimester with the magazine. Now, in her candid conversation with Vogue India, Sonam revealed that after finding out about her pregnancy, she video called her husband, who had COVID and was quarantined. Not only this, but the actress also narrated the story of when, and under what circumstances she found out that she is about to embrace motherhood.

The Raanjhanaa actress went ahead to reveal that it was last year on Christmas when she came to know that she and Anand are soon going to be parents. Vogue India quoted Sonam as saying, “I found out I was pregnant on Christmas Day. Anand was in the other room of our London apartment since he had Covid-19 and I basically Zoomed (video called) him and gave him the news. Then we called our parents and told them as well.” While revealing about her hard first trimester, the Neerja actress recalled that many people were suffering from coronavirus in London during that time. She added that it was a “tough” time, as she herself came down with a fever and cold.

This pushed her into panic mode and she even googled “what happens if you have Covid-19 when you’re pregnant.” The actress also discussed how everyone gets “tensed” when women get pregnant after turning “31 or 32”. She added that they impose many restrictions on you. Sonam said, “It was tough. I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick, and bedridden. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. I was like, ‘Wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine.’”

Sonam and Anand were blessed with a baby boy on 20 August. The actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to announce the big news. Her post read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK. Before that actress was seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Next, Sonam will be making her comeback with an OTT crime thriller movie Blind, which is directed by Shome Makhija.

