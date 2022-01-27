After getting married, Mouni Roy has shared photos from her wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are now officially married. The actress got married to Dubai-based businessman, Suraj Nambiar in a lovely ceremony in Candolim in Goa. They were surrounded by friends and loved ones which included actors Arjun Bijlani and Mandira Bedi.

Bedi and Bijlani had shared some lovely pictures and videos from Roy’s Haldi and Mehndi ceremony yesterday. Bedi also danced to her hit number, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.

The couple posted a set of photos from the South Indian wedding ceremony. Roy captioned her post: "I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings." She added the wedding date. Suraj Nambiar wrote: "Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man in the alive."

What did Mouni Roy wear?

Mouni, who comes from a Hindu Bengali family, wore a broad red-bordered white saree with heavy gold jewellery that included customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy wedding choker set paired with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a beautiful waistband.

What did Suraj Nambiar wear?

Suraj, who comes from a Malayali family, was dressed in a tanned brown kurta with a traditional white dhoti.

Roy is known for roles in TV series like Naagin; she was seen on the big screen opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. She has a role in the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Nambiar is a banker based in Dubai. As per reports, the couple met on New Year's Eve in 2019 and began dating soon after.