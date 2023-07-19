Recently, Taapsee Pannu conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media recently when someone asked about her plans of getting married. She quickly quipped, “So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I shall let you all know.”

Taapsee on Bollywood camps

Pannu has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about Bollywood camps, being an outsider, and much more. When asked about cliques and camps in the industry, she said, “Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

She added, “Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with, or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers. I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?”

On her recent box-office failures

To become a part of this industry, you first get a foot in the door, and if you manage to do so, there is a struggle to be able to make your presence felt. You have to struggle to prove yourself with every film. It’s not like you have one successful film and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It does not happen like that with people who come to this industry with no background. We have to consistently keep doing good work to be able to have a standing of our own.