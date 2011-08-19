You may not know his face, but you definitely know his voice, and he has just commenced his musical innings.

Forty plus seems to be the magic age in Bollywood and it isn’t restricted to the stars on screen; it holds true for 46-year old singer Tochi Raina too. You may not know who he is, but you definitely know his voice through songs like Bulleshah (A Wednesday), O Pardesi (Dev D), Ik Taara (Wake Up Sid), Gal Meethi Meethi Bol (Aisha), Aali Re (No One Killed Jessica), Saibo (Shor In The City).

Although he is a new singer on the music scene, having sung Bulleshah in 2008, his diverse cultural background lends greatly to his sound and voice. Raina was born in Bihar but has lived in Pakistan, Kashmir, Patiala, Nepal and Punjab prior to making Mumbai his home. Raina’s music sensibility is primarily Sufi. “It took me a long time to get here but I am pleased with the work I am being offered. The poetry of the songs I have done so far has suited my voice, and has been successful too,” says Raina.

Meditation and riyaaz are the focal points of his day. “I have practiced Vipassana since the last 14 years and I do 8-10 hours of riyaaz everyday. I have also been an Osho devotee and lived in the ashram when Osho was alive. I am a spiritualist and it reflects in my songs too.”

His dream is to be the voice of Aamir Khan in a film and work with Gulzar someday soon. But for now, he is enjoying the MTV Coke Studio experience and jamming with established and raw singers on the hit musical show.

Some of the songs on Raina’s iPod playlist:

• Tasveer Teri Dil Mein Jisne Utari Hai

• Lag Jaa Gale Ki Phir Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin

• Chaiin Se Mujhe Tu Jeene Na De

• Woh Woh Na Rahe Jinke Liye The Hum Beqaraar

• Khuda Khair Kare