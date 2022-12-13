Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently lost his mother after she passed away on Thursday, 8 December, due to a prolonged illness. Days after facing the tragic loss, the actor has finally opened up on the same as he penned down a long note for his mother and paid her an emotional tribute. Sharing a post on Instagram, Bajpayee’s obituary for his mother was all about her role in his life and her selfless sacrifices. He also called her an ‘alpha woman’ adding that she went on to grow into an amazing and strong-headed woman.

Starting off by paying his tribute to the ‘Iron Lady, as he used to call his mother, Manoj Bajpayee recalled how his mother protected their family, supported her husband, and sacrificed her own dreams for her children. He further also noted that he remains forever indebted to her due to her innumerable contributions, selfless love, and dedication.

“Her unwavering support during my days of struggle has given me the strength to never give up. Her words of encouragement will always remain with me, and I will pass those on to my children. I am a reflection of her”, he added.

Bajpayee also said that his mother taught him the value of never giving up and instead fighting it out. “Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love, and hard work has shaped what we have become today. She is a forever friend who has been a pillar of strength every step of the way”, he further wrote.

Concluding his note by remembering both his parents, the actor signed off with “Mai, until we meet again” followed by a folded hands emoji.

Check his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)



As soon as the actor shared the note, many from the industry including Sunil Grover, Sharad Kelkar, Gajraj Rao, Gul Panag, and Esha Gupta shared their prayers with him.

Manoj Bajpayee’s mother passed away

Earlier on Thursday, Geeta Devi, mother of actor Manoj Bajpayee passed away in Delhi being unwell for around 20 days. In a statement issued by the actor’s spokesperson, she was undergoing treatment at Max Super Specialty Hospital and took her last breath on 8 December 2022 at 8:30 am. The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed by the hospital or the family.