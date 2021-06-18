The Hyderabad Police has also registered a case for the 'obscene' content posted on the platform targeting Meera Chopra

The Hyderabad cyber crime police has issued a notice to Twitter India, demanding to know details of the people who acted as miscreants in threatening actress Meera Chopra on the platform. Reports state that a case has also been registered for the "obscene" content posted on the platform targeting the actress.

The cases were registered under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology by the Telangana police.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, KVM Prasad, Cybercrimes ACP, said, “We have sent a notice to the social media platform, requesting it to reveal the details of those involved in the crime. We have also taken note of another video, which has been doing the rounds on Twitter, wherein the creators portrayed police officials in a lewd manner and after receiving the details of the person from Twitter, we booked the accused."

Last year, Chopra was bombarded with threats of violence and rape on social media after she said she did not know about South Indian film star Junion NTR.

The actor had said that during an online chat session - #AskMeera - which she held last year with her fans on Twitter, she was asked about her favourite actor from South cinema.

She said she was a bigger fan of Mahesh Babu than Junior NTR after which she started receiving abusive messages on Twitter.

"I conducted ‘Ask Meera’ session on Twitter and a fan asked me about my favourite actor from the south film industry. I said Mahesh Babu. Then somebody asked if I liked Junior NTR, and I said I don’t know him and I’m not a fan. That’s it."

"As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder threats, rape threats, character assassination and threats against my parents. Some morphed my face with porn actors. I’ve got close to 30,000 abusive tweets so far," Meera had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)