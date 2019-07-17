Hustlers trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu lead a pack of strippers to swindle white-collared criminals

Jennifer Lopez fronted-Hustlers, based on Jessica Pressler's New York Magazine article titled 'The Hustlers at Scores', follows a group of former strip club employees who band together to scam their Wall Street clients. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo. The trailer of the film dropped on Tuesday, 16 July.

Lopez plays Ramona, a ring-leader of sorts, who takes Destiny (Constance) under her tutelage and teaches her to rob Wall Street executives in order to bring their white-collar crimes to justice. "They stole from everybody. Hard-working people lost everything and not one of these d**ch*b*gs go to jail. The game is rigged and it does not award people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank; except you get the keys,” says Ramona, before assembling a crew of strippers to swindle cash-stuffed traders.

Scafaria's script is set in the late 2000s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on Wall Street clientele.

"We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast," Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said in a statement.

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions will also serve as producers.

